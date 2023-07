Radeon RADV Driver's Emulated Ray-Tracing Achieves 100% Pass Rate

Mesa's Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" supports native hardware ray-tracing with RDNA2 and RDNA3 graphics cards where it's matured quite nicely over the past number of months. With the upcoming Mesa 23.2, RADV RT support is enabled by default for all supported GPUs . RADV also has emulated ray-tracing support for older generations of AMD GPUs and as of today it's finally hit a 100% pass rate.Going off the Vulkan conformance test suite (CTS) tests around Vulkan ray-tracing, with the latest code now in Mesa 23.2-devel the optional emulated RT path can achieve a 100% pass rate.

I'm a bit bewildered that the hardware actually just makes all rays that hit one particular edge of a triangle miss.



It raises the CTS pass rate with emulated RT to 100% though, so I guess I can't complain. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯