Mesa RADV Driver Re-Enables Ray-Tracing Pipelines For AMD VanGogh APUs / Steam Deck

Last month The RADV ray-tracing pipelines support was enabled by default but then later disabled for VanGogh APUs, notably the Steam Deck. Now though with the latest ray-tracing code in Mesa 23.2-devel the RADV driver is no longer blocking the support for VanGogh.RADV ray-tracing pipelines were disabled due to this bug appearing in Mesa's Continuous Integration (CI) infrastructure on VanGogh hardware and would lead to a GPU hang while running Vulkan ray-tracing test cases. Due to the possibility of GPU hangs, VanGogh RT pipelines were disabled until the hang could be sorted out.

But it turns out now to not actually be a VanGogh issue. Mesa's CI is depending upon some pre-production VanGogh hardware and not the production Steam Deck. With production Steam Deck units, there are no hangs occurring with the Vulkan ray-tracing tests. So the ray-tracing induced hang appears to be limited to pre-production hardware and thus safe to go ahead and re-enable the RT pipeline VanGogh support and to then just skip the RT CI tests on their existing VanGogh hardware.