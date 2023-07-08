Mesa RADV Driver Re-Enables Ray-Tracing Pipelines For AMD VanGogh APUs / Steam Deck

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 8 July 2023 at 03:38 PM EDT. 3 Comments
RADEON
Last month The RADV ray-tracing pipelines support was enabled by default but then later disabled for VanGogh APUs, notably the Steam Deck. Now though with the latest ray-tracing code in Mesa 23.2-devel the RADV driver is no longer blocking the support for VanGogh.

RADV ray-tracing pipelines were disabled due to this bug appearing in Mesa's Continuous Integration (CI) infrastructure on VanGogh hardware and would lead to a GPU hang while running Vulkan ray-tracing test cases. Due to the possibility of GPU hangs, VanGogh RT pipelines were disabled until the hang could be sorted out.

Steam Deck


But it turns out now to not actually be a VanGogh issue. Mesa's CI is depending upon some pre-production VanGogh hardware and not the production Steam Deck. With production Steam Deck units, there are no hangs occurring with the Vulkan ray-tracing tests. So the ray-tracing induced hang appears to be limited to pre-production hardware and thus safe to go ahead and re-enable the RT pipeline VanGogh support and to then just skip the RT CI tests on their existing VanGogh hardware.

Steam Deck RT pipelines by default


This merge request landed today to restore that support and will be found in this quarter's Mesa 23.2 stable release that now has RT support enabled by default across the RDNA2 and RDNA3 GPU portfolio.
3 Comments
Related News
AMD Bringing ROCm To More RDNA3 GPUs Later This Year
AMD ROCm 5.6 Released With A Focus On Improving AI
RADV Lands Fragment Shader Interlock Support - Useful For Emulators, DXVK & VKD3D
Valve Still Making RADV Driver Improvements To AMD GCN 1.0 Era Hardware
AMDVLK 2023.Q2.3 Released With RX 7600 Support, Counter-Strike 2 Optimizations
AMD Prepares Linux Driver For New Feature: FreeSync Panel Replay
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Current Challenges With Using Linux On Airplanes
AMD CPU Use Among Linux Gamers Approaching 70% Marketshare
Firefox 115 Now Available With Intel GPU Video Decoding On Linux
Linux's SLAB Allocator Is Officially Deprecated
Linus Torvalds Gets Coding To Improve Linux's User-Mode Stack Expansion
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Pulls In Control Of LXD
Fedora Workstation 40 Considering To Implement Privacy-Preserving Telemetry
Steam On Linux Use Steady For June, ~40% Of Linux Gamers Are Using The Steam Deck