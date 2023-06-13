Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
RADV Ray-Tracing Enabled By Default For Mesa 23.2
RADV ray-tracing pipelines are now enabled by default. Friedrich Vock wrote in the now-merged MR, "radv/rt: Enable ray tracing pipelines by default...At long last, it's here." This support over the course of many months has evolved into good shape for RDNA2 GPUs and newer.
The Vulkan ray-tracing support for this open-source Radeon Vulkan API driver within Mesa is now deemed good enough to enable it by default. Vulkan ray-queries performance with RADV should be competitive to AMD's official AMDVLK Vulkan driver or that of the AMD Windows drivers. RT pipelines htough are still slower than the official AMD Vulkan driver code.
More details on the current RADV Vulkan ray-tracing support via this blog post by RADV contributor Friedrich Vock.