Mesa 24.1 Now Supports Vulkan Explicit Synchronization On X11

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 16 April 2024 at 07:00 AM EDT. 7 Comments
At the start of April Mesa 24.1 saw Vulkan explicit sync support for Wayland implemented. Now hitting Mesa 24.1-devel today is Vulkan explicit sync support for X11/X.Org.

Complementing the Vulkan explicit sync for Wayland is having the same ability with DRM synchronization objects to work when using Vulkan's X11 windowing system integration (WSI). Erik Kurzinger worked out the Vulkan X11 WSI explicit sync support for Mesa. This code leverages some of the new Mesa code used for the Wayland WSI to enable explicit synchronization. After Erik's merge request was open the past two months, it's now been merged to go along with all of the other recent explicit sync happenings on the Linux desktop.

This X11 explicit sync for the Mesa drivers does depend on having a newer xorgproto, XWayland, XCB, and Wayland protocol components. There's also an important kernel fix for DRM sync objects in Linux 6.8 and newer.

X11 explicit snyc support merged


In any event it's great seeing this merge request make it in for Mesa 24.1 to enable Vulkan explicit synchronization on X11.
