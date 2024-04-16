Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Mesa 24.1 Now Supports Vulkan Explicit Synchronization On X11
Complementing the Vulkan explicit sync for Wayland is having the same ability with DRM synchronization objects to work when using Vulkan's X11 windowing system integration (WSI). Erik Kurzinger worked out the Vulkan X11 WSI explicit sync support for Mesa. This code leverages some of the new Mesa code used for the Wayland WSI to enable explicit synchronization. After Erik's merge request was open the past two months, it's now been merged to go along with all of the other recent explicit sync happenings on the Linux desktop.
This X11 explicit sync for the Mesa drivers does depend on having a newer xorgproto, XWayland, XCB, and Wayland protocol components. There's also an important kernel fix for DRM sync objects in Linux 6.8 and newer.
In any event it's great seeing this merge request make it in for Mesa 24.1 to enable Vulkan explicit synchronization on X11.