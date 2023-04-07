Microsoft Continued Advancing WSL2, Mesa & Its In-House Linux Distro In 2023

While years ago it was hard envisioning Microsoft contributing significantly to the Linux kernel or Mesa 3D graphics driver stack, maintaining its own in-house Linux distribution, or publishing so much open-source software, these days it's par for the course thanks to Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), Linux dominating Azure instances, etc. Over the course of 2023, Microsoft continued investing in various Linux/open-source efforts that benefit their cause.As part of the various end-of-year articles on Phoronix, here is a look at the most popular Microsoft Linux/open-source related news during 2023. Microsoft's CBL-Mariner continued becoming more capable, various graphics/video acceleration features and more were added to WSL2, they continued improving their WinGet open-source package manager, and continued working on open-source projects like ONNX and Cloud Hypervisor.

