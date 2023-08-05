Microsoft Adds Enterprise Security Features To WSL

Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 16 November 2023
With Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) continuing to prove popular mot only for end-users and independent developers but within organizations as well for having easy access to a Linux environment from the confines of Windows 11, Microsoft has added new enterprise-focused security options for WSL.

To help with managing WSL inside organizations, Microsoft is rolling out new enterprise security options for Windows Subsystem for Linux. The new abilities include being able to monitor WSL distributions with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (MDE), managing WSL and its key security settings via Intune, advanced networking controls, and Windows applications now integrate with WSL via a WSL plug-in.

Besides enhancing security, one of the interesting aspects of this work is rolling out WSL plug-ins. Microsoft's Craig Loewen explained of this new plug-in support:
"The integration with MDE and WSL was made possible using a new feature: WSL plugins. Windows applications can now integrate with WSL, can specify Linux agents to run in WSL, and the Linux processes can communicate information back to the Windows application. Windows apps can now have a presence inside of WSL, adding use cases for applications like monitoring WSL usage, and more."

More details on these Windows Subsystem for Linux improvements can be found via the Microsoft Command Line blog.
