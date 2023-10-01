Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Microsoft CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230924 Rebuilds AArch64 Packages Due To That Nasty GCC Bug
CVE-2023-4039 was made public in mid-September over GCC's -fstack-protector feature opening up a vulnerability when targeting AArch64. CVE-2023-4039 allows an attacker to exploit an existing buffer overflow in dynamically-sized local variables to be exploited without being detected.
"A failure in the -fstack-protector feature in GCC-based toolchains that target AArch64 allows an attacker to exploit an existing buffer overflow in dynamically-sized local variables in your application without this being detected. This stack-protector failure only applies to C99-style dynamically-sized local variables or those created using alloca(). The stack-protector operates as intended for statically-sized local variables. The default behavior when the stack-protector detects an overflow is to terminate your application, resulting in controlled loss of availability. An attacker who can exploit a buffer overflow without triggering the stack-protector might be able to change program flow control to cause an uncontrolled loss of availability or to go further and affect confidentiality or integrity."
Those that hadn't heard of this GCC AArch64 vulnerability when it debuted a few weeks ago can learn more via NIST.gov.
This week's CBL-Mariner update came after Microsoft found several but not all of their AArch64 packages with native code were impacted. Microsoft is also encouraging their customers to recompile their AArch64 software with GCC 11.2.0-6 or newer. Due to CBL-Mariner not allowing per-architecture versioning, the x86_64 packages were also rebuilt but not affected.
The updated Microsoft Linux distribution also has a number of other package updates due to other CVEs including 27 for Wireshark, a handful of issues with their Linux 5.15 LTS kernel, and then also fixes for CMake, libssh2, Node.js, xterm, and other packages.
More details on the updated Microsoft CBL-Mariner 2.0 release via GitHub.