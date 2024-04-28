LLVM Clang 19 Adds Arm Neoverse-N3 / Neoverse-V3 / Neoverse-V3AE Support

Merged on Friday to the development codebase for the LLVM/Clang 19 compiler is support for the Arm Neoverse N3, V3, and V3AE SoCs.

Back in February Arm announced these next-gen CPU cores for future Arm servers. The Neoverse-V3 is Arm's fastest CPU core ever. The V3 is built on the Armv9.2-A ISA and supports SVE2 functionality. With the V3 comes support for 12-channel DDR5 memory and HBM memory support, 64 lanes of PCIe 5.0 with CXL, and other modern features to match the latest Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC wares. The Neoverse V3 will be able to scale up to at least 128 cores per socket.

The Neoverse-N3 is similarly based on the Armv9.2-A with SVE2 ISA and geared more for general purpose computing rather than HPC. Lastly the Neoverse-V3AE is Arm's Neoverse adaptation for automotive applications.

With this commit to LLVM Git on Friday for LLVM 19, the Neoverse N3 / V3 / V3AE cores are supported. The -mcpu=neoverse-v3 / -mcpu=neoverse-n3 / -mcpu=neoverse-v3ae targeting is now supported if wanting to cater the compiler to these new cores with the Armv9.2-A instruction set including Scalable Vector Extension 2 (SVE2) use.

LLVM/Clang 19 stable should be out around September which still is plenty of time with it being unlikely to find any Neoverse-N3/V3 based Arm server processors available until at least next year.
