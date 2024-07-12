Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
ARM64 Updates Submitted For The Linux 6.11 Kernel
When it comes to the ARM64 (AArch64) changes for this next kernel version, there's been a lot of work on virtual CPU hotplug handling so that it should now be properly working on ARM64 ACPI-enabled systems.
Another change with Linux 6.11 ARM64 is expanding the speculative SSBS workaround to more CPU cores. Arm's Speculative Store Bypass handling is now being extended for additional affected CPU cores of he A710, A720, X2, X3, X925, N2, and V2.
There are also ARM64 ACPI updates, GICv3 optimizations, perf updates for more hardware, and other smaller changes.
See this merge request for all the ARM64 feature patches slated for Linux 6.11.