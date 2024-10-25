Linux Support Continues For The Now-Canceled Snapdragon X Elite Dev Kit For Windows

Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 25 October 2024 at 09:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
ARM
While last week Qualcomm canceled their Snapdragon X Elite Dev Kit as a $899 USD mini PC built for Windows 11 on ARM and powered by the X1 Elite SoC, the upstreaming Linux support for it is continuing.

Qualcomm canceled the Snapdragon X Elite Dev Kit, refunded outstanding pre-orders, and noted that software support for it would be cancelled.. At least pertaining to the Microsoft Windows support. On the Linux kernel mailing list this week the matter was raised among developers whether the upstreaming work for the Snapdragon X Elite Dev Kit support for Linux should continue given Qualcomm's official posture and only a limited number of these mini PC dev kits having shipped. Developers though feel it still a worthwhile endeavor since some Linux developers do have the hardware in hand.

Snapdragon X Elite Developer Kit


As a result out today is the v3 patches for this X1E001DE Snapdragon Devkit for Windows. The work amounts to just over 800 lines of DeviceTree bits for getting the Snapdragon X Elite working with the DSPs, Ethernet, NVMe, WiFi, USB-C, and other functionality. Various updates were made in this latest patch revision. It's looking like this Snapdragon X Elite Dev Kit support for Linux could be upstreamed within the next kernel cycle or two, providing life to these X1 Elite mini PCs past the short lifespan of the device on Windows.
