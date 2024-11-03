Snapdragon X1 Elite CPUFreq Support Revised In Latest Linux Patches
While the mainline Linux kernel has begun seeing initial support for various Snapdragon X1 Elite laptops, various feature limitations are outstanding before these Qualcomm-powered laptops really become usable for daily use. For instance, just a few days ago the audio firmware was finally upstreamed to make setting up X1 Elite laptops easier. Another important feature as an example is CPUFreq driver support for CPU frequency scaling to ensure optimal performance and power efficiency.
This week the seventh iteration of the patches were posted by Qualcomm for enabling CPUFreq support on the Snapdragon X1 Elite SoC. This CPUFreq support relies on the SCMI protocol for the CPU frequency scaling handling.
Those interested can find the CPUFreq support patches for the Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 via this patch series. As it's quite small and building off the SCMI support, hopefully it will manage to make it into the upcoming Linux v6.13 kernel for bettering the X1 laptop support.
