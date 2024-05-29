Arm Announces The Cortex-X925 & Cortex-A725

Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.

Arm today announced the latest products in the Armv9 CPU portfolio: the Cortex-X925 as their "ultimate performance" processor and the Cortex-A725 as their processor option for sustained performance.Arm's Cortex-X925 "Blackhawk" provides "the largest year-over-year performance uplift in the history of Cortex-X." Arm is talking up a 36% single-threaded performance improvement and 46% better AI performance over the Cortex-X4.

The Cortex-A725 is their new Armv9 processor core designed for superior sustained performance. The Cortex-A725 is said to deliver a 35% improvement in performance efficiency and 25% improvement in power efficiency over the Cortex-A720.