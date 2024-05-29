Arm Announces The Cortex-X925 & Cortex-A725

Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 29 May 2024
Arm today announced the latest products in the Armv9 CPU portfolio: the Cortex-X925 as their "ultimate performance" processor and the Cortex-A725 as their processor option for sustained performance.

Arm's Cortex-X925 "Blackhawk" provides "the largest year-over-year performance uplift in the history of Cortex-X." Arm is talking up a 36% single-threaded performance improvement and 46% better AI performance over the Cortex-X4.

Arm Cortex-X925 slide


The Cortex-A725 is their new Armv9 processor core designed for superior sustained performance. The Cortex-A725 is said to deliver a 35% improvement in performance efficiency and 25% improvement in power efficiency over the Cortex-A720.

Arm Cortex 2024 official slide


Arm also announced today a refresh of the Cortex-A520 for a 15% efficiency improvement thanks to leveraging an advanced 3nm node.

Those wishing to learn more about the Cortex-X925, Cortex-A725, and other Arm announcements today can do so on Arm.com.
