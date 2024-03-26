Panthor DRM Driver Queued For Linux 6.10 To Support Newer Arm Mali GPUs
The open-source Panthor DRM driver for supporting newer Arm Mali GPUs was queued in drm-misc-next at the start of March ahead of the Linux 6.9 merge window. It ultimately though didn't see a drm-misc-next pull to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 6.9 merge window and thus being held off until the Linux 6.10 cycle. This week though that drm-misc-next submission to DRM-Next took place as that driver and other changes begin queuing for Linux 6.10.
The first drm-misc-next pull of material aiming for Linux 6.10 is in the books. The pull lands the Panthor DRM driver for supporting newer Mali graphics "Gen10" that rely on the Command Stream Frontend (CSF). Mesa 24.1 meanwhile has the Gallium3D driver changes for supporting this new kernel graphics driver. There is also new firmware requirements for the Mali GPU support.
In addition to landing the Panthor driver, this drm-misc-next pull has changes to improve placement of TTM buffer objects in idle/busy handling, a new CONFIG_DRM_WERROR option for setting warnings to error for the DRM subsystem code, and various other core improvements. The smaller Direct Rendering Manager drivers have also seen random small fixes.
On an organizational note, DRM-Misc has now transitioned to using GitLab and FreeDesktop.org hosting.
See this pull for the initial DRM-Misc-Next material aiming for Linux 6.10 this summer.
