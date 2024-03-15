ARM64 Rust Support & dpISA 2023 Extensions Merged For Linux 6.9
All of the ARM64 (AArch64) feature updates have been merged for the Linux 6.9 kernel. Besides the new SoC and platform hardware support, there are a few ARM64 architecture updates worth pointing out.
First up, the ARM64 Linux kernel now supports building the kernel's Rust language support. The ARM64 port follows the x86/x86_64 and LoongArch Linux kernel architectures supporting the Rust programming language for kernel code. The necessary adjustments are all in place now for enabling Rust kernel development on 64-bit ARM hardware.
The ARM64 code in Linux 6.9 also reorganizes the virtual address space and enables support for LPA2 52-bit VA/PA address range support using 4KB and 16KB pages. Another notable aspect is enabling 2023 dpISA extension support for those data processing extensions for the ARM architecture. There are a number of new floating point features with the 2023 dpISA and in turn the hardware capabilities (hwcaps) are now exposed for checking from user-space. In particular, a lot of new 8-bit floating point formats.
More details on all of the since-merged ARM64 changes for Linux 6.9 via this pull request.
Add A Comment