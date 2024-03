ARM64 Rust Support & dpISA 2023 Extensions Merged For Linux 6.9

All of the ARM64 (AArch64) feature updates have been merged for the Linux 6.9 kernel. Besides the new SoC and platform hardware support , there are a few ARM64 architecture updates worth pointing out.First up, the ARM64 Linux kernel now supports building the kernel's Rust language support . The ARM64 port follows the x86/x86_64 and LoongArch Linux kernel architectures supporting the Rust programming language for kernel code. The necessary adjustments are all in place now for enabling Rust kernel development on 64-bit ARM hardware.The ARM64 code in Linux 6.9 also reorganizes the virtual address space and enables support for LPA2 52-bit VA/PA address range support using 4KB and 16KB pages. Another notable aspect is enabling 2023 dpISA extension support for those data processing extensions for the ARM architecture. There are a number of new floating point features with the 2023 dpISA and in turn the hardware capabilities (hwcaps) are now exposed for checking from user-space. In particular, a lot of new 8-bit floating point formats.More details on all of the since-merged ARM64 changes for Linux 6.9 via this pull request