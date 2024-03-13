New ARM SoCs & Various Smartphones/Devices Now Supported By Linux 6.9

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 13 March 2024
All of the ARM SoC updates and new machine/platform additions were submitted and merged on Tuesday for the ongoing Linux 6.9 kernel merge window.

The SoC updates for Linux 6.9 aren't as exciting as some of the recent kernel releases adding support for shiny and new SoCs and other interesting hardware additions, but still there is a fair amount of code churn and DeviceTree additions across the four related pull requests. Some of the highlights of these new additions in Linux 6.9 include:

- Support for the Mediatek MT7981B "Filogic 820" and MT7988A "Filogic 880" networking SoCs that are finding use within wireless network routers.

- Support for the NXP i.MX8DXP as the latest i.MX8 variant and is intended for embedded and industrial applications.

- Renesas R8A779G2 (R-Car V4H ES2.0) and R8A779H0 (R-Car V4M) SoCs are now supported for use within automobiles.

- TI J722S has made it to mainline as another automotive SOC.

- The LG Optimus Vu P895 and Optimus 4X P880 are supported as mobile phones using the old NVIDIA Tegra 3 SoC.

- Ten Chromebooks all using the Mediatek MT8186 are now supported by the mainline kernel.

- The Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 10.1 LTE is now supported by the mainline kernel.

ARM SBCs


The full list of SoC patches for the Linux 6.9 merge window can be found on the kernel mailing list.
