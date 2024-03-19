ARM SCMI CPUFreq Driver Enabling Boost Support By Default With Linux 6.9

Following last week's main set of power management updates for Linux 6.9 that saw AMD P-State Preferred Core support and tuning for Intel Meteor Lake, a secondary set of power management subsystem changes were sent out today for this new kernel.

Notable with this secondary set of power management updates for Linux 6.9 is the ARM SCMI CPUFreq driver enabling CPU boost support by default. This ARM System Control and Power Interface (SCMI) CPU frequency scaling driver will now enable boost support out-of-the-box on platforms where supported.

Qualcomm's Sibi Sankar submitted the patch for enabling boost support in the SCMI CPUFreq driver. He explained with the patch:
"Certain platforms host a number of higher OPPs that are exclusive to CPUs within specific CPUfreq policies and not all CPUs within that CPUfreq policy are able to achieve those higher OPPs due to power constraints. These OPPs are marked as turbo in the freq_table and in the presence of such OPPs, let's enable boost by default."

So with today's PM pull request, this driver enables CPU boost support.
