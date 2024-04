AMD Prepares Linux For "Bus Lock Trap" Feature On Upcoming CPUs

Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.

An upcoming AMD micro-architecture (presumably Zen 5 given the timing and history around AMD's Linux hardware enablement...) is introducing Bus Lock Trap as a feature matching Intel's existing split/bus lock detection functionality.Patches sent out today by AMD Linux engineers prepare for an "upcoming AMD uarch" that will support this Bus Lock Trap feature. When AMD Bus Lock Trap is enabled, it will raise an exception if a bus lock occurs outside of the kernel (above ring zero).One of the patches does confirm that the AMD Bus Lock Trap feature "functionally works identical to Intel." Intel has long supported this split lock and bus lock functionality under Linux while now with presumably Zen 5 the support is there for AMD processors.Several years ago Intel engineers did a lot of the Linux kernel preparations for split lock detection with their processors to warn or kill offending applications . Similarly has been the bus lock detection feature too. Both of these aim to warn/kill offending software due to performance penalties or even potential denial of service issues.