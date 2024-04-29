Ubuntu 24.10 Is The "Oracular Oriole"

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 29 April 2024 at 05:54 AM EDT. 10 Comments
For those keeping track of Ubuntu's animal-themed codenames, Ubuntu 24.10 is now confirmed to be the Oracular Oriole.

Ubuntu 24.10 development is getting underway and now "Oracular Oriole" is the codename for this post-LTS cycle. Ubuntu codenames don't carry too much relevant weight these days besides "oracular" now being the Ubuntu package archive name for the 24.10 cycle and the names have just become increasingly more complex over the years as they continue the adjective-animal theme for A through Z.

It will be interesting to see Canonical's plans for Ubuntu 24.10 this October. Being a non-LTS release and two years until the next one, Ubuntu developers are more free to innovate in these cycles. Ubuntu 24.10 will presumably be on the Linux ~6.11 kernel, GNOME 47 desktop, GCC 14.1 compiler, and other upgrades. We'll see if they continue refining their new desktop installer this cycle and what other work they may be planning at Canonical.

Ubuntu 24.10 will hopefully be in good shape for out-of-the-box support with upcoming Intel Lunar Lake platforms, Intel Battlemage graphics, AMD Zen 5 if not already with 24.04 LTS, AMD RDNA4 graphics, and other upcoming hardware.

What do you hope to see with the Oracular Oriole? Let us know in the forums.
