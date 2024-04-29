Ubuntu Isn't Yet Recommending GNOME's VRR Option

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 29 April 2024 at 06:47 AM EDT. 26 Comments
UBUNTU
While GNOME landed experimental Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support in GNOME 46 that is used by the new Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release, Canonical isn't yet encouraging users to test out this option.

Prominent GNOME contributor Daniel Van Vugt with Canonical posted today in his week Ubuntu desktop status update:
"Finally got VRR set up for testing and confirmed there are two separate issues. Fixed the one that is triple-buffering specific and removed some code that doesn’t need to exist since VRR was introduced. We still do not recommend enabling the experimental VRR support in GNOME 46 because of at least one upstream bug."

So besides the fact it's experimental and hidden by default, they are not recommending Ubuntu users enable it. The upstream bug cited is VRR causing the screen to black intermittently when an application is full-screen. When a full-screen window's frame rate drops too low or idle, the monitor goes black.

GNOME VRR option


Thus for now they aren't encouraging any use of the GNOME VRR option but hopefully it will be in stable shape by the time of Ubuntu 24.10 Oracular Oriole in October with GNOME 47.
26 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu 24.10 Is The "Oracular Oriole"
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Downloads Now Available
Ubuntu 24.04 Supports Easy Installation Of OpenZFS Root File-System With Encryption
Ubuntu 24.04 Beta Now Available For Testing
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Announces New Collaboration With Qualcomm
Canonical Announces Ubuntu Pro For Devices
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora Linux 40 Available For Download As A Wonderful Upgrade
AMD: "Additional Parts Of The Radeon Stack To Be Open Sourced Throughout The Year"
Systemd 256-rc1 Brings A Huge Number Of New Features
NVIDIA Developer Opens Feature Pull Request For Open-Source NVK Driver
Microsoft Open-Sources MS-DOS 4.0 Under MIT License
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Downloads Now Available
GNU Portability Library's Tool Rewritten In Python For 8~100x Better Performance
QEMU 9.0 Released WIth True Multi-Queue Support For VirtIO Block Driver