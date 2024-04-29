Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Ubuntu Isn't Yet Recommending GNOME's VRR Option
Prominent GNOME contributor Daniel Van Vugt with Canonical posted today in his week Ubuntu desktop status update:
"Finally got VRR set up for testing and confirmed there are two separate issues. Fixed the one that is triple-buffering specific and removed some code that doesn’t need to exist since VRR was introduced. We still do not recommend enabling the experimental VRR support in GNOME 46 because of at least one upstream bug."
So besides the fact it's experimental and hidden by default, they are not recommending Ubuntu users enable it. The upstream bug cited is VRR causing the screen to black intermittently when an application is full-screen. When a full-screen window's frame rate drops too low or idle, the monitor goes black.
Thus for now they aren't encouraging any use of the GNOME VRR option but hopefully it will be in stable shape by the time of Ubuntu 24.10 Oracular Oriole in October with GNOME 47.