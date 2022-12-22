Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Microsoft Releases WinGet 1.4 For Improving Its Open-Source Package Manager
WinGet 1.4 was released today as the newest feature release for the Windows Package Manager. The shiny new feature with this version? Supporting .zip based packages... WinGet now supports extracting and running installers found within Zip archives. Of course, Linux package managers have long supported compressed assets, including for some higher compression alternatives like Zstd.
Microsoft screenshot of WinGet 1.4.
WinGet 1.4 also adds command aliases to help overcome muscle memory, particularly from Linux users/administrators. There are also improvements to the winget show sub-command, support for a "--no-upgrade" argument with WinGet package install, other install/upgrade flow enhancements, and support for a "--wait" argument.
Those interested in Microsoft's Windows Package Manager can read more about the WinGet 1.4 release via the Microsoft Command Line blog.