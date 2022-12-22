Microsoft Releases WinGet 1.4 For Improving Its Open-Source Package Manager

Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 23 January 2023 at 01:14 PM EST. 6 Comments
MICROSOFT --
It's easy to forget that Microsoft maintains a command-line package manager for Windows... The open-source WinGet package manager is approaching three years since its announcement while it continues to not be as rich and robust of what Linux users for many years have enjoyed, but in any case it's continuing to be improved.

WinGet 1.4 was released today as the newest feature release for the Windows Package Manager. The shiny new feature with this version? Supporting .zip based packages... WinGet now supports extracting and running installers found within Zip archives. Of course, Linux package managers have long supported compressed assets, including for some higher compression alternatives like Zstd.


Microsoft screenshot of WinGet 1.4.


WinGet 1.4 also adds command aliases to help overcome muscle memory, particularly from Linux users/administrators. There are also improvements to the winget show sub-command, support for a "--no-upgrade" argument with WinGet package install, other install/upgrade flow enhancements, and support for a "--wait" argument.

Those interested in Microsoft's Windows Package Manager can read more about the WinGet 1.4 release via the Microsoft Command Line blog.
6 Comments
Related News
Microsoft's "Dzn" Mesa Code Achieving 99.75%+ Vulkan 1.0 Conformance
Microsoft's Dozen Up To A 98.5% Pass Rate For Vulkan 1.0
Microsoft's CBL-Mariner 2.0.20221222 Linux Distro Now Allows Hibernation, More Packages
Microsoft Begins Providing DirectX Shader Compiler Linux Binaries
Microsoft Promotes Windows Subsystem For Linux "WSL" To GA Status
Microsoft .NET 7 Released With Better Linux Support, Improved Performance
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Hits Its First Freeze
Linux 6.3 To Remove Obsolete GPU Drivers: ATI Rage 128, 3Dfx, S3 Savage, i810 & More
Kodi 20 Released With VA-API AV1 Support, Steam Deck Controls Support
Linux 6.3 To Support Pluton's CRB TPM2 On AMD Ryzen CPUs
Firefox 109 vs. Chrome 109 Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux + Core i9 13900K
helloSystem 0.8 Released As macOS Inspired FreeBSD Desktop OS
KDE Plasma 5.27 Beta Released With Tiling & Multi-Monitor Improvements
Fedora 38 Change Approved To Mandate Quicker Reboots/Shutdowns