Microsoft Pluton TPM CRB Functionality Merged Into Linux 6.3

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Security on 21 February 2023 at 06:51 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX SECURITY
Linus Torvalds merged to Linux 6.3 Git the TPM CRB support for Microsoft's controversial Pluton security co-processor that is initially found in the latest AMD Ryzen processors.

Since AMD introduced Ryzen 6000 series mobile SoCs with Microsoft Pluton at the start of 2022, users have been concerned over this security co-processor. Linux continues to work fine on these latest AMD SoCs while now for Linux 6.3 the Pluton's TPM CRB interface is being exposed.

This work that has been merged for Linux 6.3 exposes Pluton's TPM2 Command Response Buffer (CRB) as the standardized interface from the OS to communicate with the Trusted Platform Module. Some changes to the Linux kernel's tpm_crb driver were needed to get the Pluton TPM2 CRB working. This enablement work was carried out by Linux security researcher Matthew Garrett.

Microsoft Pluton diagram


For those that were hoping Linus Torvalds would go into an angry rage over Pluton and block the code from being mainlined or find some technical grounds for its dismissal, that didn't happen and it's now been merged. After all, it's just TPM functionality being exposed for Linux 6.3 and nothing more from this much criticized Microsoft security black box.
Add A Comment
Related News
Proposed Linux Patch Would Allow Disabling CPU Security Mitigations At Build-Time
Landlock Security Module Adds File Truncation Support With Linux 6.2
Intel Preparing Virtual IA32_SPEC_CTRL Support For The Linux Kernel
Linux Moving Ahead With Enabling Kernel IBT By Default
Linux Still Eyes Better Security By Default Enabling Indirect Branch Tracking (IBT)
OpenSSL Outlines Two High Severity Vulnerabilities
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Publishes Blazing Fast AVX-512 Sorting Library, Numpy Switching To It For 10~17x Faster Sorts
Linux's SystemV Filesystem Support Being Orphaned
Linux Looks To Retire Itanium/IA64 Support
Intel Open-Sources Its OpenCL CPU-Based Runtime
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Enters Its Soft Freeze
Firefox 110 Released With Better WebGL Performance, GPU-Accelerated 2D Canvas
AMD Has Many New CPU/GPU Features Ready For Linux 6.3
Fedora Planning Ahead For The Next 5 Years