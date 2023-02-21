Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Microsoft Pluton TPM CRB Functionality Merged Into Linux 6.3
Since AMD introduced Ryzen 6000 series mobile SoCs with Microsoft Pluton at the start of 2022, users have been concerned over this security co-processor. Linux continues to work fine on these latest AMD SoCs while now for Linux 6.3 the Pluton's TPM CRB interface is being exposed.
This work that has been merged for Linux 6.3 exposes Pluton's TPM2 Command Response Buffer (CRB) as the standardized interface from the OS to communicate with the Trusted Platform Module. Some changes to the Linux kernel's tpm_crb driver were needed to get the Pluton TPM2 CRB working. This enablement work was carried out by Linux security researcher Matthew Garrett.
For those that were hoping Linus Torvalds would go into an angry rage over Pluton and block the code from being mainlined or find some technical grounds for its dismissal, that didn't happen and it's now been merged. After all, it's just TPM functionality being exposed for Linux 6.3 and nothing more from this much criticized Microsoft security black box.