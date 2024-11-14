Linux To Allow Disabling TPM PCR Integrity Protection Due To Performance Bottleneck
Linux 6.10 introduced TPM bus encryption and integrity protection for enhancing the Trusted Platform Module support to protect against interposers from compromising them with TPM sniffing attacks. There is now a new option being added to opt-out of this protection due to a discovered performance bottleneck.
Merged yesterday ahead of the Linux 6.12 stable kernel release is a measure to allow disabling PCR integrity protection with the TPM driver. Opting out of this added security protection is being done since a performance hit was realized with the Integrity Measurement Architecture (IMA).
The commit to Linux 6.12 Git yesterday explains:
"The initial HMAC session feature added TPM bus encryption and/or integrity protection to various in-kernel TPM operations. This can cause performance bottlenecks with IMA, as it heavily utilizes PCR extend operations.
In order to mitigate this performance issue, introduce a kernel command-line parameter to the TPM driver for disabling the integrity protection for PCR extend operations (i.e. TPM2_PCR_Extend)."
The tpm.disable_pcr_integrity= kernel command line parameter is added to allow disabling the PCR integrity protection.
The default behavior is leaving PCR integrity protection enabled for Linux x86_64 systems.
