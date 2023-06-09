Microsoft Releases A Big Update To Windows Subsystem For Linux, New Experimental Options

Microsoft has published a big feature update to Windows Subsystem for Linux "WSL" for running Linux binaries within the confines of Windows 11.This is a big update today to Windows Subsystem for Linux and was published on GitHub as WSL v2.0.0 ... Not to be confused with Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 which it effectively is, this is a big update to that. There are a number of new experimental WSL features, all binaries shipped in the WSL package are now properly signed, the WSL kernel has been updated against Linux 5.15.123, WSLg 1.0.57 is bundled for the latest graphics/GUI support, and many other updates.

One of the new experimental features is "autoMemoryReclaim" for making the WSL VM shrink its memory use as it reclaims cached memory. There is also a "networkingMode" option to have greater control over the network compatibility handling for WSL VMs. On the networking front there is also "dnsTunneling" as an experimental option for altering how DNS requests are resolved. Also on the networking side is "firewall" that can be toggled for applying Windows' firewall rules to WSL and allow for advanced firewall controls for WSL VMs. Lastly of the new experimental features is "autoProxy" for automatically making use of Windows' network proxy information.