WSL 1.3.10 Brings Experimental Memory Reclaim, Updated DXCore & Linux Kernel

Microsoft has published the latest release of their Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) implementation for running Linux distributions within the confines of Windows. With the WSL 1.3.10 update there is now experimental memory reclaim support and other changes.

WSL 1.3.10 brings a new "autoMemoryReclaim" feature that for now can be optionally enabled within a user's WSL configuration file. This memory reclamation is based on idle detection and can drop caches believed to be idle/un-used.

The WSL 1.3.10 also has some directory changes such as now mounting /usr/lib/wsl/lib as read-write and /run/user/[user] is now writable. WSL also now sets a timeout when force-terminating instances, the wsl.exe --install command will now install missing optional components, and there are various other fixes.


This Windows Subsystem for Linux update also pulls in a newer Linux 5.15 LTS kernel point release, which notably includes a fix that lets WSL boot faster. There is also a newer version of WSLg for the graphics support and the Microsoft DXCore Linux code has also been updated as part of its DirectX compatibility support.

More details on the WSL 1.3.10 update via GitHub.
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

