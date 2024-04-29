Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" Performance Improves With Linux 6.9

As part of my Linux 6.9 benchmarking I've been trying out many hardware combinations and overall seeing nice performance out of this kernel that will debut as stable in the next 2~3 weeks. AMD EPYC 4th Gen performance is boosted, Intel Xeon Max sees some AI improvements, and as shown in some prior Intel Core Ultra performance benchmarks is enhanced as well. Here are some more benchmarks looking at the Intel Core Ultra 7 "Meteor Lake" performance on Linux 6.9 compared to the current Linux 6.8 stable kernel.

Last month I ran some initial Meteor Lake benchmarks on Linux 6.9 back during the -rc1 stage while more recently I ran a larger set of benchmarks on the current Linux 6.9 Git state as of this past week. For lack of other platforms, all of my Intel Meteor Lake Linux benchmarking continues to be done using an Acer Swift Go 14 with Core Ultra 7 155H (https://www.phoronix.com/review/intel-core-ultra-7-155h-linux).

There are many new Linux 6.9 features but helping Meteor Lake in particular is the Meteor Lake tuning within the Intel P-State driver to refine its performance and power efficiency.

Continue on for a look at this Linux 6.8 vs. 6.9 performance for Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake) on this Ubuntu laptop setup. The CPU power consumption, CPU temperature, and CPU peak frequency were also monitored across all of these benchmarks.