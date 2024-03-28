Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" Yields Faster Performance With Linux 6.9

While Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" has been working out well under Linux already -- especially with regards to the enticing integrated Arc Graphics -- with the in-development Linux 6.9 kernel it's looking even better for the CPU performance. Here are some initial benchmarks looking at the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Meteor Lake performance with Linux 6.8 vs. 6.9 Git.

There are many new features with Linux 6.9 while affecting these new Intel Core Ultra laptops is Intel P-State driver tuning for Meteor Lake. The new kernel adjusts the Intel P-State driver's Energy Performance Preference (EPP) for Meteor Lake SoCs to help in reduce thermal throttling and hitting higher performance.

Being curious about the performance impact of Meteor Lake on Linux 6.9, I used the Acer Swift Go 14 with Core Ultra 7 155H to fire up some initial benchmarks of Linux 6.8 stable compared to Linux 6.9 Git in its post-RC1 state as of this week. No other changes were made to the software/hardware besides swapping out the upstream kernel build used as obtained via the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA.

Let's get going with this brief article looking at the Linux 6.9 performance impact for Intel Core Ultra 7.