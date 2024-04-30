systemd Rolling Out "run0" As sudo Alternative

Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 30 April 2024 at 06:14 AM EDT. 6 Comments
SYSTEMD
Overnight systemd lead developer Lennart Poettering wrote on Mastodon around systemd's newest effort: run0 as a sudo-like command.

Coming for systemd 256 is "run0" as a sudo clone. Due to long-standing issues with sudo, Lennart wrote of run0:
There's a new tool in systemd, called "run0". Or actually, it's not a new tool, it's actually the long existing tool "systemd-run", but when invoked under the "run0" name (via a symlink) it behaves a lot like a sudo clone. But with one key difference: it's *not* in fact SUID. Instead it just asks the service manager to invoke a command or shell under the target user's UID. It allocates a new PTY for that, and then shovels data back and forth from the originating TTY and this PTY. Or in other words: the target command is invoked in an isolated exec context, freshly forked off PID 1, without inheriting any context from the client (well, admittedly, we *do* propagate $TERM, but that's an explicit exception, i.e. allowlist rather than denylist).

One could say, "run0" is closer to behaviour of "ssh" than to "sudo", in many ways.
...
The tool is also a lot more fun to use than sudo. For example, by default it will tint your terminal background in a reddish tone while you are operating with elevated privileges. That is supposed to act as a friendly reminder that you haven't given up the privileges yet, and marks the output of all commands that ran with privileges appropriately

Those wishing to learn more about systemd's run0 as a sudo alternative can see more of Lennart's commentary on Mastodon.social.
6 Comments
Related News
Systemd 256-rc1 Brings A Huge Number Of New Features
systemd In 2023 Added Windows-Inspired "Blue Screen Of Death" & macOS-Inspired T.D.M.
systemd 255 Released With A "Blue Screen of Death" For Linux Systems
systemd 255-rc1 Brings "Blue Screen of Death" Support & New Tool To Spawn VMs
Systemd Working On "Storage Target Mode" Feature - Inspired By Apple macOS
systemd's All Systems Go Conference Returns Next Week
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora Linux 40 Available For Download As A Wonderful Upgrade
Microsoft Open-Sources MS-DOS 4.0 Under MIT License
AMD: "Additional Parts Of The Radeon Stack To Be Open Sourced Throughout The Year"
Systemd 256-rc1 Brings A Huge Number Of New Features
NVIDIA Developer Opens Feature Pull Request For Open-Source NVK Driver
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Downloads Now Available
GNU Portability Library's Tool Rewritten In Python For 8~100x Better Performance
Rust-Based Coreutils 0.0.26 Increases Compatibility With GNU Coreutils