Feature-Packed systemd 257 Nears Release With RC3 Availability
Systemd 257 is nearing release as the next major feature release for this widely-used init system and software suite on Linux systems.
Systemd 257 brings a ton of new changes including greater use of Varlink IPC, the kernel's Ctrl+Alt+Delete handling is now re-enabled during late shutdown, systemd-boot menu can now be controlled via volume up/down rocker presses, a new "systemd'sbsign" tool for signing EFI PE binaries, and much more. Systemd 257-rc2 less than two weeks ago also .
Ending out today is systemd 257-rc3 as the third and perhaps final release candidate before systemd 257 stable is declared. Systemd 257-rc3 brings various fixes, hardware database "hwdb" updates, possible memory leak fixes, translation updates, and other routine work for this late stage of the development cycle and without any last-minute shiny features.
Those wishing to build systemd 257-rc3 from source or learn more about systemd 257 in general can do so via systemd on GitHub.
