Feature-Packed systemd 257 Nears Release With RC3 Availability

Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 27 November 2024 at 08:52 PM EST. 1 Comment
SYSTEMD
Systemd 257 is nearing release as the next major feature release for this widely-used init system and software suite on Linux systems.

Systemd 257 brings a ton of new changes including greater use of Varlink IPC, the kernel's Ctrl+Alt+Delete handling is now re-enabled during late shutdown, systemd-boot menu can now be controlled via volume up/down rocker presses, a new "systemd'sbsign" tool for signing EFI PE binaries, and much more. Systemd 257-rc2 less than two weeks ago also .

Ending out today is systemd 257-rc3 as the third and perhaps final release candidate before systemd 257 stable is declared. Systemd 257-rc3 brings various fixes, hardware database "hwdb" updates, possible memory leak fixes, translation updates, and other routine work for this late stage of the development cycle and without any last-minute shiny features.

Those wishing to build systemd 257-rc3 from source or learn more about systemd 257 in general can do so via systemd on GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
systemd 257-rc2 Released With New systemd-keyutil Tool
systemd 257-rc1 Released With A Ton Of New Features & Changes
Busd Taking Shape As A D-Bus Broker Written In Rust
Systemd Looking At A Future With More Varlink & Less D-Bus For IPC
systemd Talks Up Automatic Boot Assessment In Light Of The Crowdstrike-Microsoft Outage
Systemd 256.1 Fixes "systemd-tmpfiles" Unexpectedly Deleting Your /home Directory
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReiserFS Has Been Deleted From The Linux Kernel
Linux CoC Announces Decision Following Recent Bcachefs Drama
Bcachefs Changes Rejected Reportedly Due To CoC, Kernel Future "Uncertain"
Linux 6.13 Will Report The Number Of Hung Tasks Since Boot
9elements Takes Over Intel 1st Gen Xeon Scalable "Skylake" Support Within Coreboot
Microsoft Continues "Demikernel" Development LibOS For Kernel-Bypass I/O
Red Hat & Microsoft Bringing RHEL To WSL
Wine 9.22 Enables Wayland Driver By Default