Microsoft Enables DNS Tunneling By Default For WSL - More Reliable Networking

Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 22 March 2024 at 02:00 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Microsoft is rolling out WSL 2.2.1 to WIndows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) users with more reliable networking support, hang fixes, and other improvements.

Last year as an experimental feature Microsoft added DNS tunneling support to Windows Subsystem for Linux to improve network compatibility. This DNS tunneling is to address situations where some WSL users can't access the Internet due to the networking packet for DNS being sent by the VM to the Windows host being blocked either due to firewall settings, VPNs, or other network scenarios. With DNS tunneling enabled, a virtualization feature is used for communicating with Windows directly and thereby foregoing the netwokring packets sent to the host.

With DNS tunneling proving itself worthwhile and stable over the past number of months, Microsoft is now enabling it by default to provide a more robust and reliable network experience out-of-the-box on WSL. With WSL 2.2.1, Microsoft has also integrated DNS tunneling with the Linux-native Docker support.

WSL 2.2.1 also changes the default reclamation mode to drop cache, fixes a hang in certain situations, updates against a newer Linux 5.15 LTS kernel revision, and has other updates as noted on GitHub.
