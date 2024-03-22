Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Microsoft Enables DNS Tunneling By Default For WSL - More Reliable Networking
Last year as an experimental feature Microsoft added DNS tunneling support to Windows Subsystem for Linux to improve network compatibility. This DNS tunneling is to address situations where some WSL users can't access the Internet due to the networking packet for DNS being sent by the VM to the Windows host being blocked either due to firewall settings, VPNs, or other network scenarios. With DNS tunneling enabled, a virtualization feature is used for communicating with Windows directly and thereby foregoing the netwokring packets sent to the host.
With DNS tunneling proving itself worthwhile and stable over the past number of months, Microsoft is now enabling it by default to provide a more robust and reliable network experience out-of-the-box on WSL. With WSL 2.2.1, Microsoft has also integrated DNS tunneling with the Linux-native Docker support.
WSL 2.2.1 also changes the default reclamation mode to drop cache, fixes a hang in certain situations, updates against a newer Linux 5.15 LTS kernel revision, and has other updates as noted on GitHub.