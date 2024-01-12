Microsoft's DirectX Shader Compiler Sees Improved Linux Build Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 11 March 2024 at 07:56 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MICROSOFT
This is their LLVM/Clang-based shader compiler for compiling HLSL programs into the DirectX Intermediate Language (DXIL) that can then be fed to DirectX GPU drivers from the different vendors. While Microsoft Windows is obviously the main focus, today's update does improve the Linux build support.

The DirectX Shader Compiler on Linux can be useful for leveraging this LLVM-based compiler in taking HLSL over to SPIR-V for consumption by Vulkan drivers, WSL2 usage, continuous integration or build farms that are Linux-based and still assembling DXIL, and similarly for other (Linux) cloud-based shader compiler scenarios. Linux support has come about over time since Microsoft open-sourced their DirectX Shader Compiler in 2017 and since 2018 has been enjoying the Linux support.

DirectX logo


With today's DirectXShaderCompiler v1.8.2403 "March 2024" update there is now full support for Shader Model 6.8, improved compile-time validation, stability improvements, and various diagnostic improvements. Plus "further improvements to the Linux build quality."

The Linux updates include build system improvements benefiting Linux use as well as enhanced test coverage on Linux.

Those wanting to download this open-source DirectX Shader Compiler or learn more about the new release can do so via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Microsoft Rebranding CBL-Mariner Linux Distribution To "Azure Linux"
Microsoft Ending Support For Windows Subsystem For Android
Microsoft Pushes Out Big February Update For CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux Distro
Microsoft Confirms Bringing Sudo For Windows, Is Open-Source Too
Microsoft Releases First CBL-Mariner Linux Distro Update Of 2024
Microsoft Continued Advancing WSL2, Mesa & Its In-House Linux Distro In 2023
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.9 Set To Drop The Old NTFS File-System Driver
Lisa Su Says The "Team Is On It" After Tweet About Open-Source AMD GPU Firmware
Fedora Workstation 41 To No Longer Install GNOME X.Org Session By Default
AMDGPU Linux Driver No Longer Lets You Have Unlimited Control To Lower Your Power Limit
Microsoft Ending Support For Windows Subsystem For Android
Microsoft Rebranding CBL-Mariner Linux Distribution To "Azure Linux"
KDE Plasma 6.0.1 Released With First Batch Of Bug Fixes
OpenMediaVault 7.0 Released For Debian 12 Powered NAS Platform