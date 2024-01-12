Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Microsoft's DirectX Shader Compiler Sees Improved Linux Build Support
The DirectX Shader Compiler on Linux can be useful for leveraging this LLVM-based compiler in taking HLSL over to SPIR-V for consumption by Vulkan drivers, WSL2 usage, continuous integration or build farms that are Linux-based and still assembling DXIL, and similarly for other (Linux) cloud-based shader compiler scenarios. Linux support has come about over time since Microsoft open-sourced their DirectX Shader Compiler in 2017 and since 2018 has been enjoying the Linux support.
With today's DirectXShaderCompiler v1.8.2403 "March 2024" update there is now full support for Shader Model 6.8, improved compile-time validation, stability improvements, and various diagnostic improvements. Plus "further improvements to the Linux build quality."
The Linux updates include build system improvements benefiting Linux use as well as enhanced test coverage on Linux.
Those wanting to download this open-source DirectX Shader Compiler or learn more about the new release can do so via GitHub.