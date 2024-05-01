SDL 3.1.2 Preview Prefers PipeWire Over PulseAudio, Fixes XWayland Mouse Warp

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 1 May 2024 at 01:23 PM EDT.
The newest SDL3 development release is out today with PipeWire preferred over PulseAudio and other changes.

Most notable is SDL3 now preferring PipeWire over PulseAudio given the maturity of PipeWire and it being very common on the modern Linux desktop. SDL 3.1.2 also has faster Linux start times and fixes mouse warping under XWayland, among other changes:
- Added SDL_GlobDirectory() and SDL_GlobStorageDirectory()
- Added support for modal windows on more platforms
- SDL_CreateWindowAndRenderer() takes the window title as the first parameter
- Removed SDL_RENDERER_ACCELERATED and SDL_RENDERER_SOFTWARE flags
- Removed SDL_HINT_RENDER_SCALE_QUALITY
- Renamed SDL_eventaction to SDL_EventAction
- Changed SDL_KeyCode values to defines
- Removed SDL_quit.h
- Fixed mouse warp on XWayland
- Improved fullscreen window transitions on Wayland
- Implemented NEON audio type conversion
- Prefer Pipewire over Pulseaudio on recent Linux distributions
- Reduced startup time when scanning for game controllers on Linux
- Fixed Win+V handling (pasting from clipboard history) on Windows
- Miscellaneous documentation improvements

Downloads via GitHub.
