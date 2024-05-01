Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
SDL 3.1.2 Preview Prefers PipeWire Over PulseAudio, Fixes XWayland Mouse Warp
Most notable is SDL3 now preferring PipeWire over PulseAudio given the maturity of PipeWire and it being very common on the modern Linux desktop. SDL 3.1.2 also has faster Linux start times and fixes mouse warping under XWayland, among other changes:
- Added SDL_GlobDirectory() and SDL_GlobStorageDirectory()
- Added support for modal windows on more platforms
- SDL_CreateWindowAndRenderer() takes the window title as the first parameter
- Removed SDL_RENDERER_ACCELERATED and SDL_RENDERER_SOFTWARE flags
- Removed SDL_HINT_RENDER_SCALE_QUALITY
- Renamed SDL_eventaction to SDL_EventAction
- Changed SDL_KeyCode values to defines
- Removed SDL_quit.h
- Fixed mouse warp on XWayland
- Improved fullscreen window transitions on Wayland
- Implemented NEON audio type conversion
- Prefer Pipewire over Pulseaudio on recent Linux distributions
- Reduced startup time when scanning for game controllers on Linux
- Fixed Win+V handling (pasting from clipboard history) on Windows
- Miscellaneous documentation improvements
Downloads via GitHub.