Microsoft Updates Cascadia Code: Its Open-Source Font For Developers

Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 30 April 2024 at 08:26 PM EDT. 4 Comments
Back in 2019 Microsoft open-sourced Cascadia Code as a font designed for terminals and code editors. The goals are similar to that of Intel's more recent One Mono as another open-source font for developers. It's been three years since the last update to the Cascadia Code open-source font while today rolled out version 2404.23.

With today's Cascadia Code 2404.23 release there is now support for 1,140 new glyphs with symbols for legacy computing and more. There is also a new native "Nerd Font" variant.

That's the brief overview of the Cascadia Code open-source font update. Microsoft's announcement even showcases it using Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) with Ubuntu under the Windows Terminal:

Microsoft Cascadia Code example


Those curious for more details on this open-source Microsoft font update can see their Microsoft Developer Blog or head straight over to the downloads on GitHub.
4 Comments
