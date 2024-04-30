Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Microsoft Updates Cascadia Code: Its Open-Source Font For Developers
With today's Cascadia Code 2404.23 release there is now support for 1,140 new glyphs with symbols for legacy computing and more. There is also a new native "Nerd Font" variant.
That's the brief overview of the Cascadia Code open-source font update. Microsoft's announcement even showcases it using Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) with Ubuntu under the Windows Terminal:
Those curious for more details on this open-source Microsoft font update can see their Microsoft Developer Blog or head straight over to the downloads on GitHub.