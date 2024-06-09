Microsoft's Azure Linux 2.0 Update Ships Dozens Of Security Patches, Adds Azl-Compliance
Microsoft's in-house Linux distribution, Azure Linux (nee CBL-Mariner), is out with a new update. In the first new stable release for Azure Linux 2.0 since late April, the Azure Linux 2.0.20240609 update ships with dozens of security fixes to address a wide range of CVEs as well as bringing various bug fixes and other updates.
Microsoft's Linux engineers have been busy working on Azure Linux 3.0 that is now in preview while Azure Linux 2.0 continues to be maintained. With Azure Linux 3.0 is the jump from Linux 5.15 LTS to Linux 6.6 LTS and a range of other improvements. Meanwhile with today's Azure Linux 2.0.20240609 release it's mostly about security and bug fixes.
There are new patches in Azure Linux 2.0.20240609 for addressing CVEs in PyTorch, Node.js, Hyper-V, the Linux kernel, Ceph, glibc, OpenSSL, Moby, AppArmor, CUPS, Ruby, Python, Git, PostgreSQL, and many other packages.
In addition to the security fixes, this Azure Linux update brings an azl-compliance package that is used for configure systems to meet FIPS and FedRAMP compliance rules.
The new Azure Linux update also now builds Redis with TLS support, enables the KNI module within the DPDK build, and carries other minor updates. Downloads and more details on today's Azure Linux update via GitHub.
