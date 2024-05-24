Microsoft Releases Azure Linux 3.0 Preview

Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 6 June 2024 at 08:00 AM EDT. 3 Comments
MICROSOFT
Microsoft has published its first tagged preview of the upcoming Azure Linux 3.0 operating system.

Azure Linux -- formerly what was known as CBL-Mariner as their in-house Linux distribution used for purposes from Azure to WSL to Windows IoT -- is preparing for a big v3.0 update. On Wednesday the Azure Linux 3.0.20240524-3.0 preview release was published.

Azure Linux 3.0 shifts from the aging Linux 5.15 kernel to the newer Linux 6.6 LTS kernel as well as significant updates to OpenSSL, systemd, Runc, and other components. Azure Linux 3.0 is also now defaulting to SELinux's enforcing mode by default. There are also other unspecified quality and performance improvements. No formal release notes have yet to be posted for the Azure Linux 3.0 changes in full.

Microsoft Azure logo and Tux icons


Those wanting to try out the preview release of Microsoft Azure Linux 3.0 can find the pre-release on GitHub. Azure Linux 3.0 preview releasing on the Phoronix 20th birthday is a nice present... Microsoft maintaining their own Linux distribution certainly wasn't on my bingo card or wildest imagination twenty years ago. How times have changed.
3 Comments
Related News
Microsoft Rolling Out New Windows Subsystem For Linux "WSL" Features For 2024
Microsoft Starts Preparing Its Open-Source DirectX Shader Compiler For "HLSL 202x"
Microsoft Contributes Windows On ARM64 "aarch64-w64-mingw32" Support To GCC 15
Microsoft Updates Cascadia Code: Its Open-Source Font For Developers
Microsoft Open-Sources MS-DOS 4.0 Under MIT License
Microsoft Helping Out In Making The Linux Kernel Language More Inclusive
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Rolling Out New Windows Subsystem For Linux "WSL" Features For 2024
Amazon Cloud Traffic Is Suffocating Fedora's Mirrors
Linux Shoots Past The 2% Threshold For The Steam Survey, AMD CPU Use Breaks 75%
Servo Web Engine Continues Advancing But Seeing Just $1.6k In Monthly Donations
Real-Time Kernel Now Available On Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Linux Mint Disabling Unverified Flatpaks By Default
Rust-Written Redox OS Continues Gravitating Toward The COSMIC Desktop
AMD & Intel Team Up For UALink As Open Alternative To NVIDIA's NVLink