One Of Intel's Newest Open-Source Projects Is A New Font For Developers

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 6 June 2023 at 06:50 PM EDT. 12 Comments
A recent Intel open-source project that went under my radar until now (and seemingly many others) is Intel One Mono, a new font catering to developers.

Intel One Mono is an expressive monospaced font family focusing on clarity, legibility, and "the needs of developers in mind." Intel One Mono is open-source udner the SIL Open Font License v1.1.

The Intel One Mono README explains:
Identifying the typographically underserved low-vision developer audience, Frere-Jones Type designed the Intel One Mono typeface in partnership with the Intel Brand Team and VMLY&R, for maximum legibility to address developers' fatigue and eyestrain and reduce coding errors. A panel of low-vision and legally blind developers provided feedback at each stage of design.

Intel One Mono also covers a wide range of over 200 languages using the Latin script. The Intel One Mono fonts are provided in four weights — Light, Regular, Medium, and Bold — with matching italics, and we are happy to share both an official release of fonts ready to use as well as editable sources.

Intel One Mono saw its initial "v1.0" release at the end of April while recently was succeeded by Intel One Mono v1.2 to address issues found when using it with Visual Studio Code.

Intel One Mono preview


Downloads and more details on the new Intel One Mono font via GitHub. In addition to the sources, the Intel One Mono font downloads include easy-to-use OTF / WOFF / TTF font files.
12 Comments
