Microsoft Rolling Out New Windows Subsystem For Linux "WSL" Features For 2024
Some existing experimental features have been promoted to stable/default while other new WSL2 capabilities are in the process of being rolled out over the coming months. A blog post today with the Microsoft Command Line Blog outlines the recent WSL2 feature work at Microsoft.
Windows Subsystem for Linux is now automatically releasing stored memory in WSL back for use by Windows. This automatic memory reclaim support is a great addition and makes Windows behave better especially for systems with limited amounts of RAM. Without this support in memory hungry situations like with Docker it was possible for WSL2 to exhaust all of the system's physical memory.
Windows Subsystem for Linux has also enabled DNS tunneling by default for improved network support.
Meanwhile in experimental form is support for automatic disk reclaim and a new mirrored networking mode that provides for features like IPv6 support.
Microsoft is also in the process of rolling out a WSL Settings GUI:
This in-development GUI should make it easier for WSL2 users to manage all of their settings without the command-line or manually manipulating configuration files.
For enhancing WSL use in the enterprise, Microsoft is rolling out Microsoft Defender for Endpoint's WSL2 support, Intune features are coming to WSL, and Microsoft Extra Id will provide additional integration with WSL.
More details on these WSL2 improvements via the Microsoft Command Line Blog.