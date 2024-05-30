Microsoft Rolling Out New Windows Subsystem For Linux "WSL" Features For 2024

Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 30 May 2024 at 02:43 PM EDT. 2 Comments
MICROSOFT
Given Microsoft's recent BUILD conference, Microsoft has announced a number of sizable updates to Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).

Some existing experimental features have been promoted to stable/default while other new WSL2 capabilities are in the process of being rolled out over the coming months. A blog post today with the Microsoft Command Line Blog outlines the recent WSL2 feature work at Microsoft.

Windows Subsystem for Linux is now automatically releasing stored memory in WSL back for use by Windows. This automatic memory reclaim support is a great addition and makes Windows behave better especially for systems with limited amounts of RAM. Without this support in memory hungry situations like with Docker it was possible for WSL2 to exhaust all of the system's physical memory.

Windows Subsystem for Linux has also enabled DNS tunneling by default for improved network support.

Meanwhile in experimental form is support for automatic disk reclaim and a new mirrored networking mode that provides for features like IPv6 support.

Microsoft is also in the process of rolling out a WSL Settings GUI:

WSL Settings GUI shown by Microsoft


This in-development GUI should make it easier for WSL2 users to manage all of their settings without the command-line or manually manipulating configuration files.

For enhancing WSL use in the enterprise, Microsoft is rolling out Microsoft Defender for Endpoint's WSL2 support, Intune features are coming to WSL, and Microsoft Extra Id will provide additional integration with WSL.

More details on these WSL2 improvements via the Microsoft Command Line Blog.
2 Comments
Related News
Microsoft Starts Preparing Its Open-Source DirectX Shader Compiler For "HLSL 202x"
Microsoft Contributes Windows On ARM64 "aarch64-w64-mingw32" Support To GCC 15
Microsoft Updates Cascadia Code: Its Open-Source Font For Developers
Microsoft Open-Sources MS-DOS 4.0 Under MIT License
Microsoft Helping Out In Making The Linux Kernel Language More Inclusive
Microsoft Engineer Sends Rust Linux Kernel Patches For In-Place Module Initialization
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Amazon Cloud Traffic Is Suffocating Fedora's Mirrors
Memory Sealing "mseal" System Call Merged For Linux 6.10
GNOME Shell & Mutter Broke Their Good Faith With Ubuntu
Linux 6.10-rc1 Kernel Released With Many New Features
KDE Plasma 6.1 Beta Released With Wayland Explicit Sync, Input Capture Portal & More
Linux 6.10 Improves AMD ROCm Compute Support For "Small" Ryzen APUs
Coreboot 24.05 Released With 25 More Platforms - Including The Framework 13 AMD
KDE Plasma 6.1 Lands Dynamic Triple Buffering Support