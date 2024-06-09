Microsoft Releases New Azure Linux 3.0 Preview
A new preview release is available of Microsoft's Azure Linux 3.0 operating system.
One month ago Microsoft released their first public preview of Azure Linux 3.0 as a big update to their in-house Linux distribution. Azure Linux 3.0 moves to Linux 6.6 LTS as its base compared to Linux 5.15 LTS, upgrades systemd / Rust / many other package updates, and makes various other alterations to this operating system previously known as CBL-Mariner.
Released overnight was Azure Linux 3.0.20240624 as their newest OS snapshot. But details as to the changes over the past month are rather light with the preview release announcement in its entirety being:
"This is the preview release for 3.0.20240624"
In any event those wanting to explore Microsoft's Linux offering can find the new Azure Linux pre-release up on GitHub.
