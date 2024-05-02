AMD 3rd Gen EPYC "Milan" Sees Some Performance Benefits To Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
With the recently released Ubuntu 24.04 LTS I've shown various benchmarks how it can deliver nice performance gains over both Ubuntu 23.10 and the existing Ubuntu 22.04 LTS on different platforms. Those benchmarks have tended to focus on the latest-generation processors/platforms given that's where the excitement is these days. But for those on older platforms like AMD 3rd Gen EPYC "Milan" servers, here are some benchmarks looking at the performance impact of an Ubuntu 24.04 LTS upgrade.
For those wondering about the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS vs. 24.04 LTS performance difference for more mature platforms than the other Ubuntu 24.04 benchmarks I've carried out recently, this quick article is for you. Using a dual socket AMD EPYC 7303 server I recently carried out some benchmarks to see what differences there are going from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS with the latest hardware enablement stack to the brand new Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.
With Ubuntu 24.04 LTS comes the new Linux 6.8 kernel, the GCC 13 compiler as a significant upgrade over GCC 11 on Ubuntu 22.04, and many other package updates introduced over the past two years.
The OpenJDK Java performance is looking rather nice on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS even for this older EPYC 7003 series server.
Software build times increasing aren't of surprise. Newer GNU Compiler Collection versions tend to build slower as a result of new optimization passes and other additions to increase the performance of the resulting binaries or other features at the expensive of slower build times.
In some general CPU workloads there were wins here and there collected on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS for this AMD EPYC 7303 2P server but far less differences than when running the very newest Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC servers with Ubuntu 24.04.
HPC workloads were commonly delivering slight performance advantages when running on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS with this AMD EPYC server.
Occasional I/O workloads were showing some uplift but for the most part was flat.
Overall there were some wins to using Ubuntu 24.04 LTS on this more mature AMD EPYC 7003 series server but not nearly as much of a difference for the very latest Intel and AMD hardware on Ubuntu 22.04 vs. 24.04 LTS for performance.
Add A Comment