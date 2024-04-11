Ubuntu 24.04 Brings Some Performance Gains For AMD Threadripper 7980X / System76 Thelio Major

With Ubuntu 24.04 LTS due out later this month and the beta now available, I've been spending more time recently testing out the latest development state for this next Long Term Support installment of Ubuntu Linux. Similar to seeing some Ubuntu 24.04 performance gains on server class hardware both from Intel and AMD, testing on workstation hardware is also showing some gains over the current Ubuntu 23.10 release. Here are some comparison tests of the System76 Thelio Major with AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X.

More benchmarks and more hardware tests will come when Ubuntu 24.04 LTS has debuted but so far my early testing has been going great. Besides the Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC gains noted in prior articles, on desktop and server platforms I'm seeing wins too from CPU performance to enhancements with the open-source graphics drivers shipped by Ubuntu 24.04.

This article is testing the System76 Thelio Major with AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X processor, AMD Radeon PRO W7900 graphics, and 1TB NVMe SSD. Ubuntu 23.10 was tested on a clean install compared to Ubuntu 24.04 in its state as of the end of March. Ubuntu 24.04 now has its versions locked in such as using the Linux 6.8 kernel, Mesa 24.0 graphics drivers, GCC 13.2 compiler, etc.

These gains with Ubuntu 24.04 are good news as System76 will be releasing an upgraded Pop!_OS later this year built atop the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS base. That Pop!_OS base besides the Ubuntu 24.04 packages will be all the more exciting thanks to System76 rolling out their Rust-written COSMIC desktop environment.