NZXT Kraken 2023 AIO CPU Cooler Monitoring With Linux 6.10

Merged back in 2021 with Linux 5.13 was an NZXT Kraken hardware monitoring "HWMON" driver to support sensor monitoring of these all-in-one liquid cooling products from NZXT. Over time more NZXT Kraken AIO coolers have been supported by the Linux kernel and with the upcoming Linux 6.10 kernel the latest NZXT Kraken CPU coolers will be supported.

For Linux 6.10 the NZXT Kraken 2023 (standard) and NZXT Kraken 2023 Elite all-in-one CPU coolers will be supported by the existing "nzxt-kraken3" driver. These newer NZXT Kraken product revisions are very similar to older models except for differences in the fan curve setting.

The NZXT-Kraken3 driver allows for monitoring the liquid temperature and pump speed as well as PWM control. There is also support for exposing to the Linux user-space the connected fan speed and duty along with PWM controls. The NZXT Kraken kernel driver doesn't directly deal with the RGB LEDs or LCD screen on some of the Kraken models but that's left to user-space software like liquidctl for manipulating.

NZXT Kraken Elite 2023


The NZXT Kraken 2023 cooler support is queued in this patch via the hardware monitoring subsystem's "hwmon-next" branch ahead of the Linux 6.10 merge window.
