NZXT Kraken 2023 AIO CPU Cooler Monitoring With Linux 6.10
For Linux 6.10 the NZXT Kraken 2023 (standard) and NZXT Kraken 2023 Elite all-in-one CPU coolers will be supported by the existing "nzxt-kraken3" driver. These newer NZXT Kraken product revisions are very similar to older models except for differences in the fan curve setting.
The NZXT-Kraken3 driver allows for monitoring the liquid temperature and pump speed as well as PWM control. There is also support for exposing to the Linux user-space the connected fan speed and duty along with PWM controls. The NZXT Kraken kernel driver doesn't directly deal with the RGB LEDs or LCD screen on some of the Kraken models but that's left to user-space software like liquidctl for manipulating.
The NZXT Kraken 2023 cooler support is queued in this patch via the hardware monitoring subsystem's "hwmon-next" branch ahead of the Linux 6.10 merge window.