Linux 6.9 Expands Hardware Monitoring Support For More AIO CPU Coolers

23 March 2024
The hardware monitoring "HWMON" subsystem updates were merged at the start of the Linux 6.9 merge window and include the recent trend of more all-in-one liquid/water cooling systems seeing Linux driver support to enable convenient monitoring and controls.

The Linux 6.9 HWMON pull introduces a new "asus_rog_ryujin" driver for the ASUS ROG RYUJIN II 360 AIO Cooler. This AIO cooler features three 120 mm fans on the radiator and works with current AMD and Intel processors. The Linux HWMON driver allows for monitoring the pump speed, fan speeds, and controls where capable.

Linux 6.9 also adds the "nzxt-kraken3" driver as the latest NZXT Kraken AIO cooler driver iteration for supporting the newest Kraken X and Karaken Z AIO coolers. This driver has been tested across the NZXT KrakenX53/X63/X73 and Z53/Z63/Z73 liquid coolers for exposing the liquid temperatures, pump speed, PWM control, and speed/duty of connected fans.

Linux 6.9 HWMON also brings new hardware monitoring drivers for Microsoft Surface devices, MPS MPQ878, Astera Labs PT5161L retimer, ASPEED G6 PWM/Fan tach, and Amphenol ChipCap 2. This pull also adds an MSI ID to the nct6683 driver, Ayaneo Air Plus 7320u support within the OXP-Sensors driver, and Dell XPS 9315 support within the dell-smm driver.

More details on these hardware monitoring driver updates in Linux 6.9 via this pull.
