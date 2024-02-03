Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
ASUS ROG RYUJIN II 360 AIO Cooler Gets A Linux Driver
The ASUS ROG RYUJIN II 360 is a premium AIO cooler that retails for around $310 USD and employs an Asetek 7th Gen pump, copper waterblock compatible with the latest Intel and AMD CPUs, and a triple 120mm fan radiator. This ASUS all-in-one liquid cooling setup is backed by a six year warranty.
ASUS' official software for the ASUS ROG RYUJIN II 360 just supports Microsoft Windows. But thanks to Florian Freudiger for reverse engineering the liquid cooler's proprietary USB HID protocol, independent developer Aleksa Savic then developed this "asus_rog_ryujin" HWMON driver for managing this cooler under Linux. Savic is also the one that developed the NZXT Kraken AIO cooler driver for Linux.
This ASUS ROG RYUJIN II 360 AIO cooler driver for Linux currently can report the pump speed, fan speeds and control them when connected, and coolant temperatures via the Linux HWMON "hardware monitoring" sysfs interfaces. The LCD screen on the ASUS ROG RYUJIN isn't controlled by this HWMON driver but with Liquidctl in user-space the LCD screen can be managed.
This new driver has made it into hwmon-next ahead of the Linux 6.9 merge window. So look for this new ASUS ROG AIO cooler driver to appear in Linux 6.9 that will debut as stable around the middle of the year.