New Linux Driver Posted For Latest NZXT AIO CPU Coolers

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 29 January 2024 at 07:00 AM EST. 4 Comments
HARDWARE
Thanks to the reverse-engineering, open-source community there is already a NZXT Kraken Linux driver for supporting hardware monitoring and controls for various NZXT all-in-one CPU liquid cooler products. A new Linux driver was posted today for supporting the latest generation of the NZXT AIO CPU coolers.

This new "nzxt-kraken3" open-source driver is for initially supporting the NZXT Kraken X53/X63/X73 and Z53/Z63/Z73 products. At the top-end of these newly-enabled AIO coolers is the Kraken Z73 that retails for around $300 USD and has three 120mm fans on its radiator, 2.36-inch LCD screen with 24-bit color, and backed by a six year warranty while supporting all of the latest AMD and Intel processors.

NZXT Kraken Z73


This driver allows for reporting the liquid coolant temperature and pump speed to Linux via the HWMON sysfs interfaces. There is also PWM control and for the NZXT Kraken Z-series there is additionally support for reading the fan speed along with PWM controls. This new Linux driver doesn't yet support the NZXT RGB LEDs or LCD screens on these coolers but can be used from other open-source software like Liquidctl.

More details on this new nzxt-kraken3 open-source driver via the kernel mailing list where it's currently undergoing review for hopefully being included in a future mainline Linux kernel release.
4 Comments
