Serpent OS Close To Having A System Installer & Being Able To Test On Real Hardware
Serpent OS developers continue to focus a bulk of their efforts on bringing up this modern designed Linux platform. Ikey sums up its architecture benefits as: "a full-featured OS featuring hermetic /usr, offline rollbacks, and live atomic upgrades with containerised system triggers."
But right at the moment the basics are still coming together with a lot of work this month on sorting out modern boot management. After that they can work on a basic system installer for this OS. Ikey wrote in the April 2024 status update:
"The boot management code is currently landing over the coming days, and will be immediately followed by an incredibly rudimentary system installer to facilitate an initial adoption of Serpent OS for the general public. Our intent is to ship some early test ISOs for supporters, and by the end of May have a feasible option for people to use and contribute to Serpent OS on real hardware.
We acknowledge this is an exchange of the pursuit of perfection for a pragmatic rapid iteration cycle and believe the best way forward is to open the doors wide, fixing issues on the job. The initial system will likely be rough and buggy, but it is an official starting point from which we can all build Serpent OS together."
It will be interesting to see how the Serpent OS design plays out. Those wishing to learn more about the latest happenings on Ikey's newest Linux distribution can find the details on the Serpent OS blog.