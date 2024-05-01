Punting GPU Drivers From The Initramfs Due To Ever Increasing Firmware Bloat

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

For now Fedora / Red Hat is not making any immediate changes, but the ever increasing sizes of required GPU firmware files is causing Linux distribution vendors to re-think including GPU kernel graphics drivers as part of the initramfs.With most modern GPUs now requiring firmware blobs for support even by open-source drivers, including all the possible GPU firmware files in the initramfs is necessary. Even for graphics hardware you aren't using this still needs to be bundled, especially with Linux distributions moving more toward building and signing blessed initramfs images rather than the possibility of spinning an initramfs just for the needs of your particular system.Red Hat's Hans de Goede has been exploring the possibility of moving GPU drivers out of the initramfs in order to reduce the size. Especially with NVIDIA GPU System Processor (GSP) firmware files coming to more Linux systems with the Nouveau/Nova driver efforts and more AMDGPU firmware files coming about, the space savings can be significant. Having GPU drivers not part of the initramfs can also lead to quicker boot times.



Moving GPU drivers/firmware out of the initramfs can break the graphics experience initially at Linux boot time.