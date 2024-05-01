PCI-SIG Provides CopprLink Cable Specs For PCIe 5.0 & PCIe 6.0
Last November the PCI-SIG announced CopprLink as the PCI Express cable name for both internal and external cabling. Today the embargo has lifted on the CopprLink cable specifications for both PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 6.0.
The key highlights from the just-lifted embargo include:
CopprLink Internal Cable Specification
- Supports PCIe 5.0 and 6.0 technology signaling at 32.0 and 64.0 GT/s
- Includes the SNIA SFF-TA-1016 connector form factor
- Maximum of 1m reach within a single system
- Example implementations include motherboard-to-add-in-card, motherboard-to-backplane, chip-to-chip and add-in-card-to-backplane in a self-contained server platform node
- Target applications include storage and data center compute nodes
CopprLink External Cable Specification
- Supports PCIe 5.0 and 6.0 technology signaling at 32.0 and 64.0 GT/s
- Includes the SNIA SFF-TA-1032 connector form factor
- Maximum of up to 2m reach in rack-to-rack connections
- Example implementations include CPU-to-storage, CPU-to-memory, CPU-to-accelerator, and accelerator fabrics in disaggregated server platform nodes
- Target applications include storage and data center AI/ML use cases
PCI-SIG members can now access the complete specs. More information on the PCIe CopprLink cabling specs should be published shortly on PCISIG.com.
