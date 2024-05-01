PCI-SIG Provides CopprLink Cable Specs For PCIe 5.0 & PCIe 6.0

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 1 May 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT. 6 Comments
HARDWARE
Last November the PCI-SIG announced CopprLink as the PCI Express cable name for both internal and external cabling. Today the embargo has lifted on the CopprLink cable specifications for both PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 6.0.

The key highlights from the just-lifted embargo include:
CopprLink Internal Cable Specification

- Supports PCIe 5.0 and 6.0 technology signaling at 32.0 and 64.0 GT/s
- Includes the SNIA SFF-TA-1016 connector form factor
- Maximum of 1m reach within a single system
- Example implementations include motherboard-to-add-in-card, motherboard-to-backplane, chip-to-chip and add-in-card-to-backplane in a self-contained server platform node
- Target applications include storage and data center compute nodes

CopprLink External Cable Specification

- Supports PCIe 5.0 and 6.0 technology signaling at 32.0 and 64.0 GT/s
- Includes the SNIA SFF-TA-1032 connector form factor
- Maximum of up to 2m reach in rack-to-rack connections
- Example implementations include CPU-to-storage, CPU-to-memory, CPU-to-accelerator, and accelerator fabrics in disaggregated server platform nodes
- Target applications include storage and data center AI/ML use cases

PCI-SIG members can now access the complete specs. More information on the PCIe CopprLink cabling specs should be published shortly on PCISIG.com.
6 Comments
Related News
Punting GPU Drivers From The Initramfs Due To Ever Increasing Firmware Bloat
TUXEDO Launches Another Linux Laptop Powered By The AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS
Linux Support On The Way For The ASUS ROG Raikiri Controller
Polychromatic 0.9 OpenRazer GUI Frontend Released With Port To PyQt6
Framework Raises $18M In New Funding, More Collaborations Coming With Cooler Master
Reverse Engineered MSI WMI Platform Driver Being Worked On For Linux
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora Linux 40 Available For Download As A Wonderful Upgrade
Microsoft Open-Sources MS-DOS 4.0 Under MIT License
Systemd 256-rc1 Brings A Huge Number Of New Features
NVIDIA Developer Opens Feature Pull Request For Open-Source NVK Driver
systemd Rolling Out "run0" As sudo Alternative
Rust-Based Coreutils 0.0.26 Increases Compatibility With GNU Coreutils
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Downloads Now Available
Proton 9.0 RC2 Makes More Windows Games Playable On Linux, Other Fixes