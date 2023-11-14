PCI-SIG Announces "CopprLink" PCI Express Cable Name

"PCI-SIG announced the new naming scheme for PCIe Internal and External Cables will be CopprLink™. The PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 6.0 Internal and External Cable Specifications are currently in development and are targeted for release in 2024."

From SC23 going on in Denver, the PCI-SIG team sent out a news release that they have announced the naming for their next-generation PCI Express cabling... CopprLink.In a brief announcement emailed over, PCI-SIG shared:CopprLink will be used as their name for upcoming PCIe 5 and PCIe 6 internal/external cabling. While not being released until next year, at SC23 they are showing off various PCIe demos for HPC.

No other details were shared at this time on these upcoming CopprLink PCIe cables. The name is arguably a bit odd and separately there is already CopperLink Ethernet cables from a company Patton Electronics.