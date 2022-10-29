Microsoft's Dozen Up To A 98.5% Pass Rate For Vulkan 1.0

Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 10 January 2023 at 05:16 AM EST. 1 Comment
Microsoft's Dozen "dzn", which was merged to Mesa last year as Vulkan implemented on Direct3D 12, is onto a 98.5% pass rate for its Vulkan 1.0 coverage.

Microsoft engineer Jesse Natalie contributed a set of ten patches to Mesa 23.0-devel that were merged overnight. These fixes to Microsoft's Dozen implementation are summed up as:
Another smattering of fixes across the compiler (including one minor nir fix), linker, and actual driver. With this series (and a few more WARP fixes that should hopefully hit NuGet soon) I'm seeing a 98.5% pass rate for Vulkan 1.0, though I don't expect WARP to reach 100% anytime soon; there's some uniformity issues with compute, and it looks like SM6.7 doesn't quite add everything we need when it comes to comparison sampling.

After more than one year of work, Dzn is up to a 98.5% pass rate for Vulkan 1.0.

These fixes will be part of Mesa 23.0 due out as stable around March.
