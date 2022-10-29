Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Microsoft's Dozen Up To A 98.5% Pass Rate For Vulkan 1.0
Microsoft engineer Jesse Natalie contributed a set of ten patches to Mesa 23.0-devel that were merged overnight. These fixes to Microsoft's Dozen implementation are summed up as:
Another smattering of fixes across the compiler (including one minor nir fix), linker, and actual driver. With this series (and a few more WARP fixes that should hopefully hit NuGet soon) I'm seeing a 98.5% pass rate for Vulkan 1.0, though I don't expect WARP to reach 100% anytime soon; there's some uniformity issues with compute, and it looks like SM6.7 doesn't quite add everything we need when it comes to comparison sampling.
After more than one year of work, Dzn is up to a 98.5% pass rate for Vulkan 1.0.
These fixes will be part of Mesa 23.0 due out as stable around March.