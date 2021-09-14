Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Microsoft Continues Building Out Its Linux Distribution With More Packages
Microsoft's CBL-Mariner Linux distribution has been growing out its package set and expanding its scope to areas like HPC as well as some desktop packages.
For this mid-April update to CBL-Mariner 2.0, there is more new packages now available on the platform. The newly-added packages include apache-commons-cli, apache-commons-lang3, apache-commons-logging, atinject, atop - promoted from extended to core, cal10n, dracut-megaraid, glassfish-servlet-api, google-guice, guava, htop - promoted from extended to core, javapackages-bootstrap, javassist, jsr-305, junit, maven-compiler-plugin, maven-jar-plugin, maven-resolver, maven-resources-plugin, maven-surefire, maven-wagon, plexus-cipher, plexus-classworlds, plexus-containers, plexus-interpolation, plexus-sec-dispatcher, plexus-utils, rabbitmq-server, sisu, slf4j, wireguard-tools version 1.0.20210914, and xmvn.
CBl-Mariner 2.0 also now enables WireGuard as a built kernel module, enables loadable modules for kernel-uvm, adds CONFIG_NET_CLFS_FLOWER as a kernel module, its Nginx server build now includes the HTTP Gzip static module, ccache 4.8 is among the package upgrades, pulling in the latest NVIDIA 525 graphics driver, and a variety of other package updates as well as security fixes.
Downloads and more details on this regular CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux distro update via GitHub.