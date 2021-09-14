Microsoft Continues Building Out Its Linux Distribution With More Packages

Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 16 April 2023 at 08:24 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Microsoft has published its latest CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230407 Linux distribution images this weekend as their in-house open-source OS that is used for a variety of purposes, mostly around Azure infrastructure.

Microsoft's CBL-Mariner Linux distribution has been growing out its package set and expanding its scope to areas like HPC as well as some desktop packages.

For this mid-April update to CBL-Mariner 2.0, there is more new packages now available on the platform. The newly-added packages include apache-commons-cli, apache-commons-lang3, apache-commons-logging, atinject, atop - promoted from extended to core, cal10n, dracut-megaraid, glassfish-servlet-api, google-guice, guava, htop - promoted from extended to core, javapackages-bootstrap, javassist, jsr-305, junit, maven-compiler-plugin, maven-jar-plugin, maven-resolver, maven-resources-plugin, maven-surefire, maven-wagon, plexus-cipher, plexus-classworlds, plexus-containers, plexus-interpolation, plexus-sec-dispatcher, plexus-utils, rabbitmq-server, sisu, slf4j, wireguard-tools version 1.0.20210914, and xmvn.

CBl-Mariner 2.0 also now enables WireGuard as a built kernel module, enables loadable modules for kernel-uvm, adds CONFIG_NET_CLFS_FLOWER as a kernel module, its Nginx server build now includes the HTTP Gzip static module, ccache 4.8 is among the package upgrades, pulling in the latest NVIDIA 525 graphics driver, and a variety of other package updates as well as security fixes.

Downloads and more details on this regular CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux distro update via GitHub.
