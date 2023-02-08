Microsoft's CBL-Mariner Linux Distribution Continues Cultivating More Packages
Microsoft's in-house Linux distribution that they make public, CBL-Mariner, began with a very niche focus while over time has continued adding additional packages as it is worked into becoming a more robust Linux platform.
Microsoft began making CBL-Mariner public around two years ago that has been their internal distribution used for different purposes across cloud, edge, and even WSL cases. Though given those areas it started out being a very slim Linux distribution with a limited set of capabilities. In their monthly-ish updates, they have been adding more features as well as adding more packages around the desktop as well as an increasing HPC scope. With today's CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230321 they have continued cultivating more packages for the distribution.
CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230321 has added 13 more Python packages, 18 more Perl packages, Freefont is now available, and made a variety of package updates as well as selectively applying a number of security patches. Among the updates are moving to Rust 1.68, the latest Vim 9.0 editor updates, Apache HTTPD 2.4.56, Golang 1.19.6, Redis 6.2.11, and many other updates.
Those wanting the full list of changes for CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230321 or to download the public ISOs can find them on GitHub. It's certainly fascinating to see Microsoft's continued investments and feature work on this Linux distribution while pondering what may be their next steps for this traditionally cloud/edge OS platform.
